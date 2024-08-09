Malaga Fair: Train worker strike

By Adam Woodward •
Costa del Sol commuter train.
Workers at Málaga commuter train stations and AVE engineers are to go on strike during the Feria de Málaga.
Public transport users going to the Feria de Málaga might be in for some interruptions in the train service due to the upcoming strike. Workers in customer service, ticket sales and engineers in AVE train sheds are walking out in the middle of the Fair. This is what was announced by the union CGT on Thursday August 8. The walkout is going ahead on August 19, 23, 24 and 25 at commuter train stations during the festivities. Also, workers in the AVE train sheds are planning strikes from August 19 to 22, and later from September 2 to 5 due to what the union claims are ‘staff shortages and a lack of spare parts.’
The union also criticised RENFE, the train operator, of being ‘indifferent, having contempt for the workforce and showing absolute apathy’. They then went on to express what they dubbed a ‘regrettable situation’ brought about by ticket staff suffering burnout due to having been working extra because of the massive influx of tourists, and multiple physical aggressions from some train users. ‘We cannot allow the risk to ticket sales workers for one minute more’, stated a CGT spokesperson.
In the case of the AVE engineers, their beef with the national train company is with what they see as a gradual privatisation of their positions and a lack of investment in spare parts, impeding the correct repair and maintenance of trains.
