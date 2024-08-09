Punk rock movie soundtracks from Top Secret

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Aug 2024 • 12:40 • 1 minute read

So many happy faces, Top Secret Credit: Top-Secret Facebook

Louie Louie, Estepona doesn’t stop bringing the best in live music. This time, everyone’s favourite Top Secret.

The band, Top Secret handle any gathering; they uplift any party, disrupt any quiet romantic evening, and get everyone dancing with their dynamic and incredibly engaging live performances. No matter where they go, you can be sure it will be exciting and noisy. This three-piece performs hits from international classics and movie soundtracks, combining hard rock and punk with well-known pop songs to make everyone grin from ear to ear. The want to sing along is strong with this lot.

As usual on Saturdays at Louie Louie, the Top Secret guys are on stage at midnight after resident duo, The KP Band, the most talented and experienced rock covers artists on the Costa del Sol. Saturday night, August 17 at Av. Luis Braille, Estepona.