By Harry Sinclair • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 15:20 • 1 minute read

Saul Craviotta has just made history, becoming the most decorated Spanish Olympic athlete Credit: Saul Craviotta /fb

Saul Craviotta has just made Spanish history at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games winning his sixth medal.

Saul Craviotta wins bronze medal at men’s 500m Kayak

Craviotta made history on Thursday, August 8, after winning the bronze medal in the men’s 500m Quadruple Kayak, alongside his teammates Arevalo, Cooper and Germade.

After the Spanish team won the bronze medal, the sixth medal for Craviotta, he broke not only his own record but the record of his entire home country.

Craviotta is the most decorated Spanish athlete in Olympic Games history

With this medal, Saul Craviotta is now the most decorated Spanish athlete in Olympic Games history, surpassing the previous king David Cal with a total of six medals.

Saul Craviotta, originally from Lleida, Catalonia, Spain, has won a total of two gold, two silver and now two bronze in his Olympic career, performing in Beijing, London, Rio, Tokyo and now Paris.

The Spanish police officer and sprint kayaker also served as the flag bearer for his nation at the 2012 closing ceremony and 2020 opening ceremony.

Craviotta thanks his teammates for their shared success

After celebrating this year’s win with the team, Saul said “I’m happy, but I’ve also made history thanks to my teammates.”

“I’d like to thank these three breasts who helped me win two of them” Saul Craviotta stated, adding “Carlos Perez, who helped me win gold in Beijing 2008; and Cristian Toro in Rio 2016.”

The Spanish champion attributes his success to his teammates, saying “I am who I am thanks to these teammates as well.”