SCAN: Forever homes on the island of Guernsey

By Donna Williams • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 10:11 • 1 minute read

Cookie and Raquel now have a loving home in Guernsey Credit: SCAN

A heartwarming collaboration between two animal charities, one based in El Verger, Spain and the other on the tranquil island of Guernsey, has resulted in a higher number of cats and dogs finding their forever homes with caring and loving families.

The beautiful island of Guernsey has limited availability of cats and dogs for adoption compared to the demand from potential pet owners. Recognising this disparity, the Society for the Care of Animals in Need (SCAN) took a proactive step by establishing a collaborative partnership with Little Black Dog in Guernsey. In this way, it is able to address this gap and ensure that more animals find the loving homes they deserve.

Finding forever homes in Guernsey includes a home check

The process begins with posting available animals on the Little Black Dog website, allowing potential owners to express their interest.

The disposition and specific needs of each animal are given paramount importance when considering their suitability. As part of this process, a thorough home check is conducted to ensure that the new environment is a good match for the animal’s well-being.

SCAN use own transport to take animals to new forever homes in Guernsey

When it comes to transporting the pre-adopted cats and dogs to Guernsey, SCAN takes charge of this responsibility by leveraging its own dedicated transport company.

This approach not only ensures the safe arrival of the animals but also provides an opportunity for the team to meet the new owners.

Despite being a lengthy and complex administrative endeavour, this collaborative partnership has resulted in numerous cats and dogs finding caring homes on the Island, a truly rewarding outcome for all involved.

