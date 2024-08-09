Stand-up comedy night, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 11:29 • 1 minute read

Amans World Comedy open-mic, Marbella. Credit: Lucy Amans

Amans World Comedy Open-Mic is back on Thursday August 22 for some more belly laughs and some belly groans too.

Following the enormous success of their July show, the open-mic, organised and hosted by Lucy Amans, the Costa del Sol’s number one comedy mover and shaker, offers the spotlight to new and up-and-coming funny people in the Malaga province, giving them the chance to showcase their routines. There will be some future comedy stars on stage this night as more and more are getting the urge to share their hilarious stories.

The jam-packed proceedings will be hosted and presented by local UK ex-pat, Lucy Amans who escaped to Gibraltar, and soon after to Estepona, where she found the funny side of life and broke into stand-up comedy. Lucy runs ‘Stand-Up Comedy Spain’, the leading and most prolific regular comedy night on the coast.

Amans World Comedy Open-Mic is on at the La Clave Bailes Latinos, 12 Calle Camilo José Cela, 11,Marbella on Thursday August 22 at 8.30pm. Entry is free, but donations will be welcome at the end of the night.