Tampering with cat feeding stations now punishable by law

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

Nerja's Cats: Legal Protection Enforced Image: Shutterstock/ Alan David Taylor

COSTA Animal Society urges Nerja residents to be aware of recent changes in animal protection laws that impact local cat colonies. Under the new legislation, all cats in Nerja are legally protected. This includes prohibitions against harming, displacing, or tampering with their feeding stations.

Recent Incidents of Tampering with Feeding Stations Prompt Police Action

Recently, there have been incidents where people have removed food and water containers from a feeding station near the Municipal Burriana car park. This act is not only theft from a charity but also cruel to the cats, who rely on these stations for nourishment. Feeding stations are crucial for monitoring the health of street cats and preventing the spread of disease. They also help keep the streets clean by reducing garbage scavenging.

Residents Reminded: Legal Protections for Cats and Their Feeding Stations

The issue has been reported to Nerja Police, and the town’s Chief of Police and Public Health Councillor have visited the site. Tampering with feeding stations is now punishable by a substantial fine. Residents are reminded that both the cats and their feeding stations are protected by law.

Feeding Stations: Enhancing Local Ecosystems

Well-maintained feeding stations play a crucial role not only in supporting local cat colonies but also in benefiting the broader ecosystem. By providing a consistent source of nourishment, these stations help to minimize the scavenging behavior of street cats, which in turn reduces the likelihood of garbage being spread around the community.

This helps keep the environment cleaner and less attractive to pests and vermin, which can carry diseases that affect both animals and humans. Additionally, regular feeding at designated stations allows for better monitoring of the cats’ health, helping to prevent the spread of illnesses that could potentially impact local wildlife. In this way, proper management of feeding stations contributes to a healthier, more balanced ecosystem by controlling waste and disease transmission.

