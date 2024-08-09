By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 15:55 • 2 minutes read

A child with a fever Credit: cottonbro studio, Pexels

A tenth child has died from whooping cough as the virus outbreak rose above 10,000 cases, stated UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency), warning that children are foremost at risk.

An outbreak of whooping cough began in November last year, continuing to spread with 10 child deaths recorded in the UK; The Health Security Agency urges pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect more children from the contagious disease.

Symptoms of whooping cough in children

Whooping cough is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, which affects the upper respiratory system, producing toxins that can cause the airways to swell, report the CDC (US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention). The disease is especially threatening for children, particularly in babies under six months of age.

Early symptoms include stuffy nose, low-grade fever, and a mild cough; appearing like a common cold, the disease may be difficult to diagnose. If escalated, the condition progresses to “rapid, violent, and uncontrolled coughing fits,” note the CDC; these will distinctively be accompanied by a “whoop” sound upon inhalation.

Causes of whooping cough in children

Every few years, there are large outbreaks of the disease, with the last one occurring in the UK in 2016 with almost 6,000 confirmed cases. The cause of outbreaks isn´t determined but is related to declining immunity at the population level; something which since COVID-19 has been especially noticed.

The current resurgence of whooping cough is spreading mostly in the UK, China, the Philippines, and the Netherlands. In the UK alone, from May until June, 2, 427 cases were reported; while most were found in teens, more than 300 were reported in babies under three months, according to the UKHSA.

Vaccination for whooping cough in children

Further data from the UK Health Security Agency revealed that fewer pregnant women have undertaken vaccination for whooping cough, as this year only 58,9 per cent were registered, compared with 72,6 per cent in 2017. Director of immunization at the UKHSA Dr. Mary Ramsay emphasized; “With cases continuing to rise and sadly 10 infant deaths since the outbreak began last November, ensuring women are vaccinated in pregnancy has never been more important.”

Evidence from UK health experts states that vaccination at the right time during pregnancy grants 92 per cent protection against infant death; moreover, all fully vaccinated children are 84 per cent less likely to contract whooping cough. All children at the ages of eight, 12, and 16 weeks are given three doses of the six-in-one jab as infants of pre-school age are later offered a booster at three years and four months.

The whooping cough vaccine also protects children against diseases such as diphtheria and polio and is always free of charge.