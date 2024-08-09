By Harry Sinclair • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 13:39 • 1 minute read

UD Almeria celebrate the win against Al-Nassr, in the Power Horse Stadium Credit: UD Almeria /fb

Almeria City’s team, UD Almeria, gave an unforgettable performance against Al-Nassr on Thursday, August 8.

Juan Rojas Memorial Trophy match

In honour of the late provincial legend, Juan Rojas Peña, who did so much on and off the field to unite football in the capital, the Almeria team came in full force to make their city proud.

With 13,936 spectators, the pressure was on for the Red and Whites in this friendly game between UD Almeria and Al-Nassr.

UD Almeria against Al-Nassr in friendly match

Despite the weight of the game, the Spanish team came out on top, proving themselves superior to the Arabs, with incredible performances from Arnau Puigmal at right-back, Leo Baptistao, Largie Ramazani and Luis Suarez.

UD Almeria has continued to grow through the season, this time coming out onto the Power Horse Stadium field more focused, more active and more hungry in the lead-up to the end of the league, closing next week.

Baptistao, Suarez and Montes score for UD Almeria

The match was a thrilling and well-deserved win for the provincial capital, a perfect tribute to the Rojas family, accompanied by a presentation of the trophy and fireworks to spark the crowd who clearly appreciated the return of the Memorial.

The final score was 3-0 to Almeria, with an own goal at 32 minutes from Lajami (Al-Nassr) after a cross from Baptistao, followed by a goal from Luis Suarez at 40, and then the closing goal from Montes.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes an appearance at the Power Horse Stadium

An appearance from Cristiano Ronaldo was highly anticipated, and although he did not play, he did come onto the pitch an hour before the patch, paying respect to Juan Rojas and the Memorial Trophy, then taking his seat on the bench to support his teammates.

After the match, he also showed his respect to his fans, coming off the bench and approaching them as they shouted from the rows “Cristiano! Cristiano!”.