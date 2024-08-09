Up and away over Antequera

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 18:42 • 1 minute read

Globotur offers flights over the Malaga countryside from Antequera. Credit: globotur.es

Spectacularly different day out in Antequera exploring the beauty of the Andalusian countryside, from a hot-air balloon.

A hot air balloon ride over Antequera, in the picturesque province of Malaga, is an unforgettable experience that allows you to appreciate the scenic beauty of this fascinating city from a unique perspective in the sky, and of course, escape the heat for a while. Lasting approximately 1 to 1.5 hours, this hot-air balloon flight is an exciting adventure that combines serenity and the thrill of flying.

Chill out in the almost silent, clean fresh air

Take in the views of the mountains of the Málaga region, chill out in the almost silent, clean fresh air as the pilot points out landmarks from an angle you will never have seen before. Where you will land is never very precise, but it will be somewhere flat, accessible and safe. On landing, you’ll be given breakfast of toast and Cava, and a souvenir video.

As well as breakfast, included in the price are water on board, a flying hat, your ‘Flight Diploma’ and insurance. Prices for this unique adventure by Globotur start at €185 per person, or €355 for 2. Flights are dependent on weather conditions not being bad, so a ticket carries 12 months of validity.