By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 10:10
• 1 minute read
Walk Dogs, Make a Difference
Image: Facebook/ Friends of Mazarrón Animals
FRIENDS of Mazarrón Animals is inviting community members to spend time with the dogs at the Mazarrón perrera (dog pound) by joining their volunteer dog-walking sessions.
These walks are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 11 am, offering a great opportunity to interact with the dogs and give them much-needed exercise and companionship.
Volunteers will get the chance to meet a variety of friendly dogs who are eager for some outdoor time and attention. It’s a rewarding way to make a difference in their lives and help them stay active and happy while they await their forever homes.
If you’d like to join, make sure you’re over 18, bring a photo ID, and wear sturdy shoes suitable for uneven ground. Don’t forget to bring water for yourself, too. The dogs and the team at Friends of Mazarrón Animals are looking forward to meeting you. For more details, check the link or reach out to the FMA team on Facebook.
Volunteering with animals, especially walking dogs, offers numerous benefits for both the animals and the volunteers. For the dogs, regular walks provide essential exercise, mental stimulation, and socialization, which are crucial for their overall well-being and happiness. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and behavioral issues that can develop in a shelter environment.
For volunteers, spending time with dogs can be incredibly rewarding and therapeutic. The companionship of a dog has been shown to lower stress levels, boost mood, and increase physical activity. Moreover, the sense of purpose and fulfillment from knowing you’re making a positive impact in an animal’s life can be deeply gratifying, creating a meaningful connection that benefits both the volunteer and the dogs awaiting their forever homes.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.