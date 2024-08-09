By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

Walk Dogs, Make a Difference Image: Facebook/ Friends of Mazarrón Animals

FRIENDS of Mazarrón Animals is inviting community members to spend time with the dogs at the Mazarrón perrera (dog pound) by joining their volunteer dog-walking sessions.

Join the Pack: Volunteer Dog-Walking Sessions

These walks are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 11 am, offering a great opportunity to interact with the dogs and give them much-needed exercise and companionship.

Give a Dog a Walk, Make a Friend for Life

Volunteers will get the chance to meet a variety of friendly dogs who are eager for some outdoor time and attention. It’s a rewarding way to make a difference in their lives and help them stay active and happy while they await their forever homes.

Get Involved: How to Sign Up and Make a Difference

If you’d like to join, make sure you’re over 18, bring a photo ID, and wear sturdy shoes suitable for uneven ground. Don’t forget to bring water for yourself, too. The dogs and the team at Friends of Mazarrón Animals are looking forward to meeting you. For more details, check the link or reach out to the FMA team on Facebook.

The Rewards of Volunteering with Shelter Dogs

Volunteering with animals, especially walking dogs, offers numerous benefits for both the animals and the volunteers. For the dogs, regular walks provide essential exercise, mental stimulation, and socialization, which are crucial for their overall well-being and happiness. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and behavioral issues that can develop in a shelter environment.

For volunteers, spending time with dogs can be incredibly rewarding and therapeutic. The companionship of a dog has been shown to lower stress levels, boost mood, and increase physical activity. Moreover, the sense of purpose and fulfillment from knowing you’re making a positive impact in an animal’s life can be deeply gratifying, creating a meaningful connection that benefits both the volunteer and the dogs awaiting their forever homes.

