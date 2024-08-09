Will Shakleton Band, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 09 Aug 2024 • 13:55 • 1 minute read
Will Shakleton, in the studio
Credit: Instagram @mrwillshackleton
Bluesy Country star, Will Shackleton plays the Clarence Jazz Club, Torremolimos on Friday August 16.
London musician, Will Shackleton, combines a variety of musical styles including Blues, Rock, and Country to create his unique original sound. Alongside his successful solo music career, Will has also thrived as a session guitarist, working with acclaimed musicians. His talent in music resulted in him recording live sessions at the famous Abbey Road Studios and heading a five-year artist residency at London’s legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.
During the beginning of 2023, Will set off on a thrilling journey by car from London to stunning Andalusia, where he sought solace and found the motivation he was searching for in the grand Sierra Nevada mountains. For a period of two months, he dedicated himself to creating music, writing and recording fresh tracks that showcase his bond with nature.
Will Shackleton is back in the Costa del Sol now to give a set of thrilling concerts here and throughout Andalusia, with the support of a skilled team of local musicians. This group consists of Cote Calmet playing drums, Tommy Moore on bass, and Jon Sande on keyboards and piano. Together, they vow to elevate the enchantment of Will’s music and charm crowds throughout the entire region of Andalusia. Make sure you don’t miss out the opportunity to enjoy this one-of-a-kind musical event!
As with most Clarence Jazz Club events, there are two concerts at 8.30pm and 10.30. Tickets start at €11.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
