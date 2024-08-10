Almuñécar cracks down on beach hogging

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 13:13
• 1 minute read
Almuñécar’s Beach: No Save Zones
Image: Facebook/Área de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente Almuñécar
THE Almuñécar Town Hall is cracking down on people reserving beach space with unattended items.
From now on, beach cleaning teams may remove sunbeds, parasols, and other belongings left on the sand without their owners present. Images have surfaced on social media showing the town hall placing warning stickers on unattended belongings, indicating that they will be removed in the future.
This initiative is designed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the beaches of Almuñécar and La Herradura fairly. By discouraging the practice of saving spots with unattended items, the town hall aims to promote a more equitable use of beach space.
Beachgoers are encouraged to keep their belongings with them and use the beaches considerately. This effort will help make the beach experience more pleasant and accessible for all. Remember to follow these guidelines and enjoy the beautiful beaches of Almuñécar responsibly.
Similar measures have been implemented in other popular Spanish beach destinations to combat the so-called ‘beach bed wars,’ where early risers claim prime spots by leaving their belongings. These rules aim to foster a more respectful and enjoyable environment for everyone. So, when visiting, be mindful of your fellow beachgoers and help keep the beaches fair and enjoyable for all.
