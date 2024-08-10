Benalmadena street vendors tussle with police

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 12:02 • 1 minute read

Avoiding arrest: Street vendors pack up Credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock

Four Local Police officers injured after scuffle with street vendors in Benalmádena

During a fracas with street vendors on the seafront promenade in Benalmádena Friday August 9, 4 Local Police officers are said to have been injured while attempting to question one of the men. The incident took place on the promenade of Fuente de la Salud beach when Police recognised one of the group as someone that had previously arrested at an earlier date. The 3 other street salesmen then leaped to the man’s rescue trying to impede his arrest. In a statement, the Police said that the men violently attacked the officers.

Known to have record of violence and resisting arrest

Multiple teams of police were dispatched to the scene to assist and the man, who is said to already have a criminal record for violence and resisting arrest, was finally detained. As a result of the events, Benalmádena Council has called an urgent meeting with both the National Police and the Local Police of Torremolinos to see what can be done about the street vendors. The Council is already reinforcing police presence in the area in the light of other and increasing aggressive behaviour and the risk to pedestrians on the promenade.