Discover Axarquía’s refreshing natural pools

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 3 minutes read

Serene Natural Pools in Axarquía Image: Wikipedia/ Antonio M. Romero Dorado

THE Axarquía region is home to several peaceful natural pools, offering a refreshing escape into nature. These pools, formed by mountain springs and rivers, are set in stunning landscapes featuring rolling hills and lush vegetation.

Charca de la Vina: A Pine-Forest Oasis Near Cómpeta

Among the popular spots is the Charca de la Vina near Cómpeta, known for its clear waters and surrounding pine forest; the Charca del Nacimiento in Frigiliana, which benefits from the cool waters of the Río de la Miel and is known for its clear, cool waters, making it a refreshing retreat during the hot summer months.

Charca de la Pozuela: Tranquil Valley Retreat in Canillas de Aceituno

The Charca de la Pozuela in Canillas de Aceituno is situated within a scenic valley. The area is known for its relaxing atmosphere and is ideal for a quiet day surrounded by nature. These pools provide a natural alternative to commercial swimming areas, ideal for swimming, picnicking, and relaxation.

Benefits of Visiting Axarquía’s Natural Pools

1. Natural Beauty and Tranquility Visiting these natural pools offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature. Surrounded by lush vegetation, rolling hills, and serene landscapes, these locations provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The untouched beauty of these spots allows visitors to experience the region’s natural charm and tranquility.

2. Refreshing and Healthful The cool, clear waters of Axarquía’s natural pools are ideal for a refreshing swim, especially during the hot summer months. The natural springs and river-fed pools often have mineral-rich waters that can be beneficial for skin and overall well-being. Swimming in these pristine waters is not only invigorating but also offers a natural alternative to chlorinated pools.

3. Perfect for Outdoor Activities These natural pools are excellent for various outdoor activities beyond swimming. They provide great spots for picnicking, hiking, and simply relaxing in nature. The surrounding areas often feature scenic trails and opportunities for wildlife spotting, making the visit a more comprehensive outdoor experience.

4. Eco-Friendly Recreation Choosing natural pools over commercial swimming areas helps promote environmental conservation. By supporting and respecting these natural sites, visitors contribute to their preservation and help maintain their ecological balance.

Tips for Visiting Natural Pools

1. Check Local Regulations Before visiting, familiarize yourself with local guidelines and regulations for the natural pools. Some areas may have specific rules to protect wildlife or preserve the natural environment.

2. Respect the Environment Avoid littering and ensure you leave no trace of your visit. Take all your trash with you and use designated waste disposal facilities if available. Be mindful of the surrounding flora and fauna to avoid disturbing the natural habitat.

3. Stay Hydrated and Protected Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially if you’re hiking to reach the pools. Wear sunscreen and a hat to protect yourself from the sun, as natural areas can offer limited shade.

4. Practice Safe Swimming Be aware of the water conditions before swimming. Natural pools may have strong currents, varying depths, or slippery rocks. Always swim with a buddy and avoid diving or jumping from heights. If you’re unsure about the water safety, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

5. Wear Appropriate Footwear Sturdy, non-slip footwear is recommended for walking to and around the pools. The terrain can be uneven and rocky, so proper shoes will help prevent slips and injuries.

6. Respect Wildlife Observe wildlife from a distance and do not feed or disturb animals. The natural pools are home to various species that are best enjoyed in their natural habitat without human interference.

7. Plan Ahead Check weather conditions before heading out. Heavy rain can affect water quality and make trails slippery. Planning ahead ensures a safer and more enjoyable visit.

