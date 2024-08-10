By Harry Sinclair • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 11:53 • 2 minutes read

EasyJet has made the controversial decision to remove luggage allowance from its city break packages Credit: Shutterstock

EasyJet has announced a major change to the luggage allowance on its city break packages.

EasyJet removes the included 23kg hold luggage from its city break packages

EasyJet, Britain’s budget-friendly airline, has made a major change to its city break packages that could affect thousands of holidaymakers.

Previously, customers who purchased a city break package would receive a 23kg hold luggage allowance automatically added to their deal.

However, since August 7, this add-on has been removed and instead replaced with the choice of a slightly reduced cost, or pay extra for hold luggage; which is checked in at the airport and stored in the cargo hold.

Although this change will not affect the average flyer who purchases a flight-only ticket or other tour combos that still include the check-in luggage, it will have a major impact on the city break packages.

Customers purchasing city break packages must now pay for extra luggage

Customers purchasing a city break package, and travelling with a large cabin bag – which fits in the aeroplane’s overhead compartment – will need to pay an extra £5.99 and those with 23kg hold luggage will have to pay an extra £9.49.

EasyJet has stated the move was “to make our packages even better with lower pricing”, however, some agents have said they hadn’t noticed a reduction in package prices since the luggage allowance was removed.

Price reductions not yet noticeable

One agent said they’d seen a £12 reduction in one package price, but the package cost was £100 more than when check-in bags were included in the package cost.

EasyJet remains steadfast in its changes

In a statement, EasyJet Holidays said, “We pride ourselves on delivering brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices, so we continuously listen to our customers on what would make our packages even better.”

According to EasyJet, “Our customers have told us that 23kg for city breaks isn’t always necessary, which is why from 7 August 2024 our city break holidays will include flights and hotel accommodation as standard, and an option of adding large cabin bags and holding luggage for a fee.”

Despite the lack of discernible change in prices, EasyJet is confident “that tailoring our packages to suit the needs of holidaymakers will continue to provide our customers with ease and flexibility throughout their experience.”