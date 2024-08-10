By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 11:53
• 2 minutes read
EasyJet has made the controversial decision to remove luggage allowance from its city break packages
Credit: Shutterstock
EasyJet has announced a major change to the luggage allowance on its city break packages.
EasyJet, Britain’s budget-friendly airline, has made a major change to its city break packages that could affect thousands of holidaymakers.
Previously, customers who purchased a city break package would receive a 23kg hold luggage allowance automatically added to their deal.
However, since August 7, this add-on has been removed and instead replaced with the choice of a slightly reduced cost, or pay extra for hold luggage; which is checked in at the airport and stored in the cargo hold.
Although this change will not affect the average flyer who purchases a flight-only ticket or other tour combos that still include the check-in luggage, it will have a major impact on the city break packages.
Customers purchasing a city break package, and travelling with a large cabin bag – which fits in the aeroplane’s overhead compartment – will need to pay an extra £5.99 and those with 23kg hold luggage will have to pay an extra £9.49.
EasyJet has stated the move was “to make our packages even better with lower pricing”, however, some agents have said they hadn’t noticed a reduction in package prices since the luggage allowance was removed.
One agent said they’d seen a £12 reduction in one package price, but the package cost was £100 more than when check-in bags were included in the package cost.
In a statement, EasyJet Holidays said, “We pride ourselves on delivering brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices, so we continuously listen to our customers on what would make our packages even better.”
According to EasyJet, “Our customers have told us that 23kg for city breaks isn’t always necessary, which is why from 7 August 2024 our city break holidays will include flights and hotel accommodation as standard, and an option of adding large cabin bags and holding luggage for a fee.”
Despite the lack of discernible change in prices, EasyJet is confident “that tailoring our packages to suit the needs of holidaymakers will continue to provide our customers with ease and flexibility throughout their experience.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.