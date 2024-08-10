Fascinating tour of Mijas Pueblo for charity

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 8:27 • 1 minute read

Mijas Pueblo Credit: Michael Gaylard flickr

Alan Boardman is offering his insight and extensive knowledge of Mijas Pueblo as a walking tour guide, and it’s all for charity.

Alan is taking small groups on an English-speaking tour of the historic white village of Mijas, sharing his extensive knowledge of the local culture and history on a fun and easy-going walking tour. This laid-back three-hour stroll through the streets of Mijas to what Alan says is a way ‘to get under the obvious and take you into the real Mijas.’

Suggested €5 minimum donation for charity

The walking tours are limited to 12 people at a time and run all year round with the exceptions of July, August and January, but places get booked up early, and currently he is taking reservations for the last ones before November. The cost is a voluntary amount suggested as €5 minimum, and all proceeds go to charity. The current benefactor being the local equine charity SEARCH. So far Alan has raised over €19,000 for charity through his fun and fascination Mijas walking tours.

To guarantee your place on the tour, send a WhatsApp to Alan on 610 522 605. There are still very limited places on September 5, 9, 18 and 24, and for October 30.