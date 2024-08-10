By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 21:08 • 1 minute read

Benidorm fire Credit: JakyMartin, X

A forest fire in Benidorm forced the AP-7 to shut down and local electricity cut off on Saturday evening, August 10.

The Generalitat decreed level 1 of the forest fire plan after the fire was reported at 5.26pm, beginning to expand rapidly. The flames started on the right side of the AP-7 road of Benidorm, in the direction of Valencia at kilometre 649, near the Benidorm-Levante exit.

At approximately 6.25pm, seven air vehicles, two helicopter brigades, and 12 crews from the provincial fire department from San Vicente, Benidorm and Denia Parks arrived at the scene. The location affected is of large importance, both environmentally and publicly; the Terra Natura Park nearby was effectively evacuated.

Electricity supply was also cut in the area and the AP-7 highway was cut in both directions, according to the General Directorate of Traffic. The Local Police of the neighbouring town, La Nucia, also reported the closure of the CV-70 highway between La Nucia and Benidorm.

Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium reported no injuries but stated that some isolated homes in the area may have been impacted; no confirmations have been made so far. Level 1 of the forest fire plan signals an emergency situation caused by one or more forest fires which could potentially affect the local population and infrastructure; extinguishing such fires may necessitate additional resources.