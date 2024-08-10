By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 12:15 • 2 minutes read

Trying to find shade in the heat Credit: Oleksandr P, Pexels

With thermometers soaring up to +40 degrees Celsius and the sun scorching from 9am until 9pm, summer in Spain can be challenging if you aren´t used to it.

While most people move to Spain for its pleasant climate, newcomers may need time to adapt to the hot conditions. The Euro Weekly News´ readers shared their top tips for surviving and enjoying the Spanish heat.

Stay cool during the summer with ice, water and air conditioning

Marje Turner shared her experience; “Been 40 years here; inside with air conditioning on, chilling, lots of water and ice.” Tracey Jarvis agreed; “We keep our summer duvet on through the summer, air conditioning on all night.”

While air conditioning is an easy fix to the heat, used daily, it costs money and energy; to save up, there are tricks that you use with the help of fans, water, and ice.

“Hang a couple of ice packs off the back of your fan, that way it blows out cold air. Also, wrap a couple of ice packs in a pillowcase and put them in your bed,” shared her advice Yvonne Walton. Michelle Collins also shared her method of staying cool; “Ice blocks wrapped in a towel for sleeping with; put a wet towel in a freezer and use it for sleep. For a colder effect, put a fan on. Never used air conditioning since.”

Water is a great source of refreshment; Leah Kerr suggested; “Just get in the pool every time you feel too hot; submerge your body in cool water.” Dawn Gorman also noted; “Drink at least two liters of water a day. Air conditioning and fans. Avoid alcohol.” Anna Legge, however, highlighted that water isn´t the only way to feel recharged; “Drink white wine in the summer, red in the winter.”

Stay cool during the summer with a change of routine

With the change of the seasons, so comes the change of routines; during the heated months in Spain, social life and activities are mostly held after dark. Andy Solomons affirmed; “Get up with the daylight. The very early and very late are the best times of the day to do the chores. Don´t even think about working outside in the heat of the day; it´s a killer. Best to catch on sleep when it´s too hot to be out.”

With increasing temperatures and sun exposure, it is best to avoid being too active under the heat; “Do everything you need to do; housework, gardening, shopping, in the morning. Afternoon is for eating lunch and siestas,” said Gillian Robson. Susan Rzecki similarly commented; “Make sure all housework is completed before 11am in summer months. Live life slower and enjoy the day under the shade. Swim and enjoy cooling water where you can.”

The Spanish lifestyle is full of fiestas and nightlife; the summers can never be uneventful. Diane Henry commented; “Enjoy all the outdoor activities and fiestas. Foam parties, outdoor concerts, and sardine festivals. Party in the evenings. So much to enjoy in the summer and easy to keep cool.”

Zoe Austin York also shared; “Understand that we usually have six hot weeks and six cold weeks. You will sweat. Bath with cold water to lower body temperature, dry and dress in front of a fan, and repeat. Air conditioning overnight. Appreciate every gust of win. Drink lots of water. Get up and out early if you have things to do. Stay indoors 12pm-4pm.”

For the rest of August, Accu Weather report has indicated temperatures ranging up to 40 degrees Celsius across Spain.