Latest victim on A 355 road, Coín to Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 10 Aug 2024 • 13:22 • 1 minute read

Warning of speed cameras ahead on A355 near Marbella. Credit: DGT

This year in Malaga Province, the roads have been especially dangerous. A total of 24 people have lost their lives in car accidents, twelve more than the same time last year.

The latest on Thursday August 8, on the A 355 road between Coín and Marbella. A road dubbed by local residents ‘Road of Death’ for the number of lives claimed there. Ana, a well-loved 53-year-old mother of 3, and school canteen assistant from Coín, but living in Guaro, suffered a head-on collision with another vehicle at point kilometre 22 of the road near to Monda.

Emergency services airlifted survivors by helicopter to the Costa del Sol hospital, but Ana had already been killed instantly in the impact. Guaro Council had the task of delivering the tragic news to her children. She had died travelling on the same road as 10 other people this year.

Latest safety measures

The 38-kilometre stretch of road had recently been painted with a thick red line separating the two single-lane directions so as to remind drivers of the absolute prohibition of overtaking. It was also reported recently of plans to install 2 extra speed cameras on winding mountain rise section from Marbella, but no extra measures were mentioned for the Monda stretch.

According to an RAC report from 2022, the most dangerous road in Spain is the N 323 running from Motril to Granada. However, at the rate of accidents occurring on the A 355 from Coín to Marbella, we could see this road listed as the worst by the end of this year.