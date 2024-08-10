By Harry Sinclair •
Miguel Martinez, from Huercal-Overa, has been missing for more than 10 days
For nearly two weeks, nothing has been known about the whereabouts of a young man from Huercal, Miguel Martinez.
Miguel Martinez reportedly went missing eleven days ago, and after not hearing anything from or about the young man, his family has taken to social media to make an appeal and ask for the public’s collaboration to find him.
In the post, Miguel’s mother asked everyone to “Please spread the photo of my son, he has been missing for many days. If anyone has seen him or knows about him, please contact me.”
The family also said that his disappearance is not normal for Miguel’s behaviour, stating “Something has happened to him. He has never stopped calling me and has not connected to social networks since the day he disappeared, and today is already nine days.”
Miguel is 18 years old and lives in Huercal-Overa, at the time he went missing he was dressed in a light blue shirt and had shorter hair than in the image shared in the social media post.
Miguel’s mother also added that searches have been carried out with volunteers who have reached as far as Águilas (Murcia) or even Adra, unfortunately without success at the moment.
In statements made to Cadena SER Levante, the mother stated that Miguel left home “without documentation” and “without money”.
If anyone has any information that could help in the search for the young man, the family has asked to call the telephone number +34 664049237, available to the public.
