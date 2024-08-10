Murcia-Barcelona flights are selling out fast

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 16:16 • 1 minute read

Record Summer for Murcia-Barcelona Flights Image: Wikipedia/ Fabrizio Berni

THE regional flights between Corvera Airport in Murcia and El Prat Airport in Barcelona have seen impressive occupancy rates, reaching 99 per cent in June and July.

Flight Occupancy Hits New Heights: Murcia-Barcelona Route

Since launching in December, this direct route has maintained an average occupancy of 91 per cent, with summer travel showing a significant increase, according to Volotea.

Summer Boom: Murcia-Barcelona Flights Nearly at Full Capacity

Volotea representatives noted that the high demand for this connection was anticipated and has only grown with the arrival of summer. Initially, flights were scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays but were shifted to Mondays and Fridays in January to better accommodate business travellers and weekend getaways.

Catalan Interest Fuels Success of Murcia-Barcelona Connection

Juan Francisco Martínez, director general of the Institute of Tourism of the Region (Itrem), expressed confidence in the route’s success, citing a strong interest from Catalan tourists in cultural and culinary experiences in Murcia. To further promote the region, Itrem plans to hold two events in Barcelona showcasing Murcia’s gastronomy: a professional meeting with a local chef and a public tasting of regional specialties.

Top Murcia Destinations to Explore

Once you land in Murcia, you’ll find a wealth of attractions waiting to be explored. Start with the historic city of Murcia itself, where you can marvel at the stunning Murcia Cathedral and the picturesque Floridablanca Garden. For a taste of local history and culture, visit the Museo Salzillo, home to impressive religious sculptures.

Just a short drive away, the stunning beaches of the Costa Cálida offer sun-soaked relaxation, while the ancient Roman ruins of Cartagena provide a fascinating glimpse into the region’s past. For nature lovers, the stunning landscapes of the Sierra Espuña Natural Park are perfect for hiking and outdoor adventures.

Murcia’s vibrant gastronomy scene is also a must-try, with local specialties and delicious tapas waiting to be enjoyed.

