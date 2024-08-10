Murcia-Barcelona flights are selling out fast

By Catherine McGeer •
Record Summer for Murcia-Barcelona Flights
Image: Wikipedia/ Fabrizio Berni
THE regional flights between Corvera Airport in Murcia and El Prat Airport in Barcelona have seen impressive occupancy rates, reaching 99 per cent in June and July.
Since launching in December, this direct route has maintained an average occupancy of 91 per cent, with summer travel showing a significant increase, according to Volotea.
Volotea representatives noted that the high demand for this connection was anticipated and has only grown with the arrival of summer. Initially, flights were scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays but were shifted to Mondays and Fridays in January to better accommodate business travellers and weekend getaways.
Juan Francisco Martínez, director general of the Institute of Tourism of the Region (Itrem), expressed confidence in the route’s success, citing a strong interest from Catalan tourists in cultural and culinary experiences in Murcia. To further promote the region, Itrem plans to hold two events in Barcelona showcasing Murcia’s gastronomy: a professional meeting with a local chef and a public tasting of regional specialties.
Once you land in Murcia, you’ll find a wealth of attractions waiting to be explored. Start with the historic city of Murcia itself, where you can marvel at the stunning Murcia Cathedral and the picturesque Floridablanca Garden. For a taste of local history and culture, visit the Museo Salzillo, home to impressive religious sculptures.
Just a short drive away, the stunning beaches of the Costa Cálida offer sun-soaked relaxation, while the ancient Roman ruins of Cartagena provide a fascinating glimpse into the region’s past. For nature lovers, the stunning landscapes of the Sierra Espuña Natural Park are perfect for hiking and outdoor adventures.
Murcia’s vibrant gastronomy scene is also a must-try, with local specialties and delicious tapas waiting to be enjoyed.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
