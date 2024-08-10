Mysterious metallic monoliths: omen or prank?

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 10 Aug 2024 • 17:15 • 1 minute read

Monolith in Sa Conca, Catalonia Credit: Arocinema, Wikipedia CC

First one appeared in Utah, then Romania, California, Spain, Wales and then Paraguay. Now, it is the turn of Las Vegas in the US.

For the last 4 years mystery metallic monoliths have been appearing in the strangest of places and setting the Internet on fire with weird and wonderful theories to where they come from.

Like something out of a Staley Kubrick film, the latest in a series of eerie mirror-like blocks of metal was spotted in the desert just north of Las Vegas. Photos of the monolith were posted on X by local police who urged people to ‘be safe outdoors’.

Looked like something from Science Fiction

The almost 2 metre tall and 33cm thick monolith is the latest in a series of identical objects to mysteriously pop up, and no one knows who is responsible. The first appeared in Utah in 2020. With the Red Rock Country background, it looked like something from Science Fiction. Officials in Utah never gave away the precise location of the monolith, but hundreds of fans of the occult swarmed there to search for it anyway.

Romanian mayor: ‘naughty aliens!’

Since then, multiple identical monoliths have appeared out of nowhere too: There was one in the Romanian town of Piatra Neamt, which the local mayor attributed to ‘naughty aliens playing a prank’; one in the ruins of a Spanish church in Catalonia; Another in Catalonia on a beach; one on a hill in New Zealand. In fact, since 2020, there have been sightings of almost 250 at multiple sites around the world. The latest being in Las Vegas, Nevada. Is this an omen? Or a collective pranking like crop circles?