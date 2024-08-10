By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 10 Aug 2024 • 13:15 • 1 minute read

Local YouTube star Alvaro Perez celebrates 100,000 subscribers on his channel Credit: Felinu Academy /fb

A local from Albox has flung himself into fame with over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Alvaro Perez receives Silver Play Button for surpassing 100,000 YouTube subscribers

At just 18 years old, Alvaro Perez, from Albox, embarked on a solo adventure into an unknown world.

12 years later, he has now surpassed the 100,000 subscriber mark, receiving the iconic ‘silver play button’ from YouTube, living out his passion through his work.

Alvaro starts pioneering photography school – Felinu Academy

Alvaro Perez, now 30 years old, runs one of the pioneering photography and film academies in the sector.

Alvaro Perez Garcia created the academy, Felinu Academy, by himself eight years ago.

“In 2016, while I was studying in Alicante, I set up an online photography school,” said the online star, adding that “at the time there was no online photography academy.”

Felinu Academy aims at training other photography enthusiasts in photography and action cameras; “training in photography for non-photographers.” says Perez.

The academy took off, and within a short period, Alvaro already had more than 100,000 students enrolled in his courses, a seemingly symbolic number for the YouTube star.

“On YouTube, I started making vlogs and telling my adventures.” said Alvaro, who stated that “YouTube has been a test stage, I used it to test the topics that worked to develop my training sessions.”

Now, after surpassing the 100k mark, Alvaro states “My new goal is one million subscribers,” while he continues to build his academy.

The Albox native’s academy is slowly growing, incorporating more students, more topics and courses for training.

“I started completely alone, but last year I hired someone,” Alvaro said enthusiastically.

Alvaro Perez continues to push the limits

The photography pioneer shows no signs of stopping, proved when he explains “I set up my own publishing house to self-publish my book and do it with greater freedom.”

Perez published his book, ‘The Art of Photographing Memories’, which aims to provide basic notions of photography and to teach amateurs the importance of immortalising memories and people who will one day no longer be with us.

For more local news in the Almeria province click here.