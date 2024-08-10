By Harry Sinclair • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 11:03 • 2 minutes read

The municipality of Pulpi has received a grant from the EU to improve on its sports facilities Credit: Ayuntamiento de Pulpi /fb

The Pulpi Town Council has received a significant grant from Europe to improve the municipality’s facilities.

Pulpi received a grant of more than €357,000 from the EU

Pulpi has announced it has received a grant of more than €357,000, thanks to the European ‘Next Generation EU’ Funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Next Generation EU is a European Commission economic recovery package to support the EU member states to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those hit particularly hard by the lasting effects of the pandemic.

Pulpi aims to modernise sports facilities

The aim of the grant for Pulpi is to modernise and improve the municipality’s sports facilities and to help promote sustainable sports tourism.

Specifically to Pulpi, this grant will allow the implementation of an ambitious project valued at more than €932,000, with the main improvements going towards a modern football pitch with artificial turf and a multi-track course.

The mayor of Pulpi expresses his enthusiasm

Juan Pedro Garcia, the mayor of Pulpi, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating “These improvements to the sports facilities of our municipality will soon be a reality that the residents of Pulpi will be able to enjoy,” adding that the funds will help Pulpi “adapt to the sustainable sports tourism that we at the Town Council will continue to promote.”

Eight improvements to Pulpi facilities

With the Next Gen EU grant, Pulpi will bring forth up to eight improvements to its facilities, including; a general renovation to all of the courts, a conversion of the troweled concrete court into a modern artificial turf football pitch, as well as a multi-track court, the installation of three new paddle tennis courts, improved access and parking and the construction of a common area between the courts.

The changing rooms located at the sports facilities will also be receiving significant improvements and other common areas will be renovated, along with improvements to energy efficiency and overall sustainability.

Pulpi will also be using the grant for technological innovations, including the installation of digital screens for the promotion of events, and a new video scoreboard for the football field.

This project, and the grant that will help fund it, not only seeks to modernise the facilities, but is also aligned with the objectives of ecological transition, digitalisation, equality and inclusion, and security. Pulpi is focused on improving the facilities and contributing to the development of sports tourism in a sustainable way to benefit the lives of both residents and visitors of Pulpi.

