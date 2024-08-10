Rod Stewart cancels because of Covid

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 14:16 • 1 minute read

Rod Stewart struggling in the UK: Credit: Wikipedia creative commons

Rod Stewart has been forced to postpone two more concerts in the US due to being struck down with Covid.

A statement posted on the singer’s Instagram page broke the bad news to fans Stateside – many of whom were left with a mix of sympathy for Rod and frustration at financially losing out.

The message posted to social media on Friday read: ‘We regret to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV, and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA, have been postponed as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19’.

Rod still reckons he has a good few years left in him

In a recent interview with The Sun, Rod, 79, had said that he finds he has to take more care of throat these days by drinking a lot of water and not stay up all night partying. However, he also went on to indicate that he still ensured his rider at every concert had plenty of booze. He also reckoned he still had a good few years still in him to continue performing shows.

Fans on Instagram were quick to wish Rod well and a speedy recovery. While others expressed frustration after having booked flights and hotel rooms especially to see him play, some complaining this had not been the first time they had lost out because of the singer cancelling gigs.