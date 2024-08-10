By Harry Sinclair • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 15:12 • 1 minute read

Sabores Almeria incorporates the first artisanal ice cream company in Almeria Credit: Shutterstock

The first artisanal ice cream company in Almeria just joined Sabores Almeria to bring gourmet ice cream to the province.

Sabores Almeria expands, incorporating Sabor Helado

Sabores Almeria has expanded its range of gourmet products, incorporating the first artisanal ice cream company in Almeria, “Sabor Helado”.

The gourmet brand of the province aims to grow and, as it has with Sabor Helado, add more brands under its umbrella, “thus achieving advantages to be able to promote the products of the province” as clarified by the Provincial council in a statement.

Carlos Sanchez visits the artisanal ice cream factory

Carlos Sanchez, the deputy of Agri-Food Promotion, visited the facilities of the Sabor Helado, based in the municipality of Velez Rubio, and the owner, Jose David Sanchez, to learn first-hand the manufacturing process of gourmet ice cream.

During his visit, the provincial deputy was accompanied by councillors Conce Perez, Diego Martinez and Francisco Egea.

Sabor Helado will benefit from the gourmet specialists Sabores Almeria

Carlos Sanchez expressed his satisfaction, stating “With this addition, the ‘Sabores Almeria’ brand expands its variety of products and compliments it with these top quality artisanal ice creams.”

Now, “the company ‘Sabor Helado’ can enjoy the advantages offered by the gourmet brand of the province”, according to the provincial deputy.

Ice cream factory founded in 1978, specialising in artisanal ice cream

Founded in 1978, this ice cream factory specialises in using high-quality organic ingredients for its ice cream, with a focus on sustainability; the factory has become a reliable supplier of ice cream to restaurants, offering artisanal, gourmet products that stand out for their flavour.

Carlos Sanchez explained the challenges that ‘Sabores Almería’ has in 2024, as well as the international and national fairs in which the new Sabor Helado can show its quality products alongside other companies with the gourmet seal.

‘Sabor Helado’ produces ice cream in an artisanal way with a process that focuses on the minute details down to the last one, which is reflected in the final result and the quality of its products.

