San Javier’s beach surprise

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Free beach gifts brighten the day Image: San Javier Town Hall

SAN Javier’s summer just got a lot more exciting! The town’s Tourism Department, led by Estíbaliz Masegosa, recently wrapped up a fun and unique beach campaign that had everyone smiling.

San Javier’s Beaches Buzz with Unexpected Gifts

Visitors to four of San Javier’s popular beaches—Barnuevo and Castillicos in Santiago de la Ribera, and Mistral and Ensenada del Esparto in La Manga del Mar Menor—were surprised to find beach umbrellas and bat and ball sets laid out on the beach for them. Each umbrella came with a note saying: ‘San Javier is a better place when you’re here. Take this gift and always keep us with you. San Javier, Tourism Department.’ Beachgoers were delighted with their unexpected beach gifts

Beachgoers Get a Pleasant Surprise from San Javier’s Tourism Department

Masegosa believes this campaign is a great chance to encourage tourists to shop locally and support the community. It’s all part of San Javier’s commitment to offering an unforgettable experience for everyone who visits. So, grab a bat and umbrella, and enjoy the sunny side of San Javier!

