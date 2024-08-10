By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 10 Aug 2024
• 1 minute read
The province of Almeria continues to grow in popularity with both residents and tourists
The province of Almeria continues to grow in popularity, with a rise in tourism and a new report on the number of residents.
On Wednesday, August 7, the National Statistics Institute released a report on the number of Spanish residents, including data on Almeria.
According to the latest data, the province of Almeria now has 765,128 residents, a 1 per cent increase since July 2023, a total of 7,023 new residents.
Additionally, the province of Almeria continues to see more tourists each year, reporting a total of 68,110 visitors in the first quarter of 2024; more than 47,000 of those were nationals and 21,190 were foreigners.
At a national level, Spain is seeing an overall increase in the resident population, increasing by 67,367 people in the second quarter, totalling 48,797,875 inhabitants as of July 1, 2024.
According to data from the Continuous Population Survey, this is the highest recorded value in Spain’s history; with an estimated population growth of 415,369 residents.
The largest increases have occurred in the Community of Madrid (0.33%), the Valencian Community (0.28%) and the Balearic Islands (0.28%).
The number of foreigners moving to Spain continues to increase, with more than 45,000 people moving during the second quarter, reaching 6,632,064, while the population of Spanish nationality increased by 22,239 people.
The number of households is also on the rise standing at 19,370,408 as of 1 July 2024, with an increase of 23,731 during the second quarter of 2024.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
