By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 14:50 • 1 minute read

Denmark´s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Credit: Mette Frederiksen, Facebook

A Polish man accused of attacking Denmark´s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pleaded not guilty, claiming he was too drunk to remember the incident.

The attack on Denmark´s Prime Minister

The attack was made on June 8, just three weeks after the assassination attempt of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and had left Frederiksen with a minor neck and shoulder injury. The Prime Minister stated at the time that she was “fine” but “shaken” by the incident. Frederiksen then withdrew from the last day of campaigning from the European elections after being taken to hospital for a check-up.

Mette Frederiksen, 46, took office in 2019 and became the youngest Danish PM in history, leading Denmark´s largest party of Social Democrats. Despite being timed at a period of increasing attacks on European leaders, the incident was not related to the PM´s campaign.

The man behind the attack on Denmark´s Prime Minister

The 39-year-old accused was sentenced to four months in Jail on August 7, with the charges of attack on the PM, exposing himself to passing people, groping a woman at a commuter train station, and fraud involving deposit-marked bottles and cans at two supermarkets. The man confessed to the latter crimes but denied responsibility for the assault on the Danish PM.

He stated; “I´m standing face to face with Mrs Prime Minister, (then) I can´t remember anything else until I am arrested.” Mette Frederiksen will not be called as a witness in the trial but one of her bodyguards had testified, saying that the attacker came up on the Prime Minister on a busy street, said something incomprehensible, and awarded her with “a hard punch with his first on her shoulder.”

The alleged is now facing a potential prison sentence and deportation, as Prosecutor Anders Larsson stated about the man; “His behaviour and demeanour are far removed from a citizen who should be in our society.”