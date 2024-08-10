World ham cutting competition kicks off in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Aug 2024 • 9:21 • 1 minute read

Thousands crowd Estepona’s promenade to get a taste of the best ham. Credit: Jose Maria Tellez Popi, Facebook

August 9 in Estepona saw the ninth World Ham Competition start up with thousands of visitors tasting the best in Spanish ham on the promenade.

The Mayor of Estepona and the head of ‘Sabor a Málaga’ inaugurated the ‘Popi’ World Ham Competition, organised by the Estepona Town Council with the professional cutter, José María Téllez, also known as ‘Popi’. This gastronomic celebration, which aims to boost recognition of the role of the professional ham cutter, continues until August 15.

World-beating food products

For the most part, the objective of the competition is to promote Spanish pork products as well as other agri-food products in the Malaga province. In total, the public can visit 65 exhibitors, including more than 200 professional ham cutters, making up one of the largest food samples of these world-beating food products. Among this year’s participants there are a dozen producers from the Malaga province.

500,000 visitors are expected to gulp down samples of Iberian ham as well as being able to buy and take home ham, cheese and artisanal breads and pickles from 7pm to 2am each day, while they watch the skilled ham cutters take off micro-thin slices of the world-famous meat product. The event finishes up on August 15 with the announcement of the winners of the best ham cutters.