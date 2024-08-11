3 typical sweet treats of Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 11 Aug 2024 • 14:16 • 1 minute read

Traditional sweet heritage from Alhaurin El Grande. Credit: El Colmenero, Alhaurín el Grande

People of the Costa del Sol love their sweets, and love nothing more than an afternoon coffee munching on a cake. We’re all familiar with main courses, but what about those cakes that locals queue to get while buying the bread?

Whether a birthday get together, a Saint’s day, or just a mini celebration of any kind, tradition has it that you buy the cakes. Yes, even if you are the birthday girl or boy, in Spain it’s your job to dish out for the little cakes. But, given every town in the Malaga province has its own local speciality, knowing what you are buying can be tricky. Here are 3 recommendations for sweet-tooths to look out for.

Yemas de Tajo (Ronda)

This cake recipe is about a hundred years old in the town of Ronda and the original recipe has been respected in the Las Campanas confectionery, the oldest in the Serranía de Ronda. Using eggs, syrup and icing sugar, they make a light morish delicacy, which is especially in demand after the summer. The price of the small box of 16 is €6, while the large box, and good with tea or coffee.

Torta cartameña (Cártama)

The San Miguel cake shop, a mere stone’s throw from Cártama Town Hall, has a long history that makes their recipe integral to local gastronomy. Flour, sugar, eggs, almonds and fat, among other ingredients of this biscuit-like treat. For just €2.50 you can buy a bag of 6 traditional sweet famous across the region.

Borrachuelos (Alhaurín El Grande)

Filled with their traditional Cabello de Ángel, at El Colmenero in Alhaurín el Grande you can choose between the two types of borrachuelos made with sugar, or ones made with honey. The well-respected Colmenaro bakery, borrachuelos cost around €15 per kilo for a bag of sugared cakes, or €16 for those soaked in honey.