Published: 11 Aug 2024

Alicante’s population boom: Over two million residents. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

The population of Alicante province has surpassed the significant milestone of two million residents.

The figures reflect the latest population data update from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), reflecting numbers as of July 1.

The total population in Alicante’s regions now stands at 2,008,809, comprising 992,651 men and 1,016,158 women.

Data Revision

This marks an increase of 6,042 individuals since the last data revision in April.

When examining the data by nationality, 1,531,273 Spanish nationals and 477,536 foreign nationals reside in the province.

The increase includes 1,207 more Spanish nationals and a notable rise of 4,835 foreign nationals, contributing significantly to the province’s growth.

Alicante’s demographic expansion during the third quarter of 2024 cements its position as the fourth most populous province in Spain, a rank it achieved after surpassing Seville in April 2023.

Second Quarter

During the second quarter of 2024, the primary nationalities of immigrants to Spain were Colombians (36,900 arrivals), Moroccans (25,100), and Venezuelans (21,400). Additionally, 20,600 arrivals were individuals who already held Spanish citizenship.

Other significant immigrant groups included 15,200 Peruvians, 10,300 Italians, 8,300 Argentinians, 7,300 Ukrainians, 6,400 Hondurans, and 5,500 Paraguayans.

Offsetting Emigration

These inflows were offset by the emigration of 11,100 people with Spanish citizenship, along with 11,000 Moroccans, 8,700 Colombians, 7,800 Romanians, 5,600 Ukrainians, 4,000 Venezuelans, 3,500 Peruvians, 3,500 Britons, 2,700 Italians, and 2,600 Chinese nationals.