By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 20:35 • 1 minute read

Barbecuing on the Costa Blanca: Navigating local regulations. Image: Tint Media / Shutterstock.com.

Whether you can have a barbecue outdoors on the Costa Blanca depends on local regulations and specific rules that vary by area.

Spain does not have a national law governing outdoor barbecues.

Instead, each autonomous community sets its own rules regarding the use of fires in public spaces.

Recent Fires

Due to recent severe fires across Spain, these regulations have become stricter.

Generally, barbecues are prohibited in rural areas, with restrictions varying by terrain type and season.

During the hottest months, regulations are typically more stringent to reduce fire risk.

On beaches, barbecues are usually not allowed, though some towns may have designated areas where they are permitted with prior authorisation from local authorities.

For barbecues on terraces and balconies, national regulations are not specific.

Horizontal Property Law

You should consult local municipal regulations and the Horizontal Property Law, which prohibits activities that could harm, annoy, or endanger property or residents. As a result, barbecues might be restricted under these rules.

For ground-floor apartments with patios, check your community’s bylaws and local regulations to see if barbecues are allowed.

Barbecues in attics face fewer restrictions because they are less likely to disturb neighbours, but it’s still polite to inform them and verify local rules.

If you live in a house with a plot of land in the countryside, the ability to have a barbecue depends on local and regional regulations.

These rules differ between urban and rural areas, reflecting varying fire risk levels.