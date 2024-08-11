By Harry Sinclair •
Macenas Beach Resort continue its Blue Nights events through August
The Macenas Social Club brings Blue Nights this August, providing historical, traditional, gastronomical and musical events.
The Blue Night events, organised by Macenas Resort, started on July 1 and have since held multiple successful events with “great turnouts” of “Between 150 and 200 people, of all ages”, according to the resort.
Through July and August, every Thursday, the Macenas Social Club “a community of people who care about their well-being” has held its unique Blue Nights events, including; gastronomical events, cinema nights, art and photography, theatre, fashion, sports and wellbeing, and craft nights.
This Thursday, August 15, they are celebrating the Moors and Christians, a part of Spain’s rich history, where attendees will be able to enjoy “everything that the beautiful town of Mojacar has to offer” according to the organisers, “bringing a sample of its most popular traditions and festivals”.
The “Night Designed to be Lived” will feature a Macenas Castle tourist route to the Pirulico Tower, a Moors and Christians exhibition, thematic menus in the resort’s restaurant and a musical performance by the Charanga Los Juaranguinos.
The route to the Pirulico Tower, built in 1526, is a historic route, once taken by the Moors and then used as a watch tower in the Renaissance period, now standing as a historical location and beautiful viewpoint.
“Immerse yourself in tradition” and “Experience the magic of Macenas Blue Nights” this Thursday, August 15 at Macenas Beach Resort.
