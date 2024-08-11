By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 20:28 • 1 minute read

Choosing the right aircon unit: Calculating the size you need. Image: Sophiecat / Shutterstock.com.

Air conditioning has become essential in homes, particularly in areas on the Costa Blanca with high summer temperatures.

Choosing the right unit is crucial for comfort and energy efficiency, and a common question is how many frigories per square metre are needed.

Frigories measure an air conditioner’s cooling power, indicating how much heat the unit can remove over time.

Calculating Space

To select the correct unit, you first need to calculate the frigories required for your space.

Start by measuring the area of the room in square metres, which you get by multiplying the room’s length by its width.

General Guideline

As a general guideline, use 100 frigories per square metre as a base value.

However, this can vary based on factors such as room orientation, the number of windows, and the level of thermal insulation.

Additional Factors

Consider additional factors that might affect cooling needs, like the room’s location, ceiling height, number of occupants, sun exposure, and any heat-producing appliances present.

After accounting for these variables, sum up the frigories needed to determine the total capacity required for your air conditioner.

By following these steps, you can ensure you choose an appropriately sized air conditioning unit that provides effective cooling while maintaining energy efficiency.