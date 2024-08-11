Decisive moments – classic photography Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

Representatives of Benalmadena Council with an Aleixandre. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena

Classic photography greats in Benalmadena, from Robert Capa to Henri Cartier-Bresson.

The Benalmadena Costa Exhibition Centre is hosting the exhibition ‘Momentos Decisivos – Photography in the Julián Castilla Collection’, an exhibition in which the public can immerse themselves in the work of iconic photographers such as Alfred Stieglitz and Man Ray, who share a spotlight with artists of our time.

Some of the greatest photographers in history

Almost a hundred works make up the exhibition, which is being shown for the first time in the Málaga Province, and will remain open to the public until September 22, 2024. The selection includes legendary works by world-famous artists such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, André Kertész, Robert Doisneau, Elliot Erwitt, Horst P. Horst, Alberto Korda, Carlos Saura, Annie Leibovitz and Willian Klein, and including images by contemporary artists such as Chema Madoz and Pablo Genovés.

One example of the origin of some of these works is the mythical photograph ‘The Kiss’, by Robert Doisneau, from what was once part of Elton John‘s private collection.

Throughout August, the exhibition Centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm, and again from 6pm to 8pm. Sunday opening hours are 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free.