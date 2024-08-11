By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 16:30 • 1 minute read

The ‘Elche on the Street Festival’ (Elx al Carrer) in Elche is returning for its 16th year, bringing over twenty performances to various squares and streets of the city.

Due to high demand for participation, the festival has been extended to span two weekends, taking place on September 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, and 15.

Culture in the City

Councillor for Youth, María Bonmatí, highlighted that ‘Elx al Carrer’ is one of the initiatives aimed at bringing culture directly to the city’s public spaces, offering an alternative form of leisure.

The festival will feature a diverse array of performances, including theatre, dance, music, and circus acts, in prominent locations such as Plaza del Congreso Eucarístico, Plaza de Baix, and Plaza del Centro de Congresos.

Variety of Talent

Pablo Tortosa, the coordinator of the Elx al Carrer programme, emphasised the variety of talent involved, noting that both national and international artists, as well as local amateur performers, will transform the streets into expansive stages.

The detailed schedule for the festival is already available on the official website: elxalcarrer.com.