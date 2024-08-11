By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 16:15 • 2 minutes read

Sopalmo is holding its festivities this weekend, including the traditional wedding ribbon race Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Sopalmo festivities have already started, two days into the weekend of fun, food and tradition for the locals of Sopalmo and Mojacar.

As stated by the organisers, “With a programme packed with activities, music and events for all ages, these festivities promise to be a gathering point and celebration for residents and visitors from neighbouring towns.”

The ribbon race event at the Fiesta del Sopalmo

Starting on Friday, August 9, the festival held a light competition; the traditional couples ribbon race.

Wives from Sopalmo and the surrounding area came in traditional Spanish clothing, from the province’s rich history, as some also carried clay pots upon their heads up the hill.

Then, when they reached the Sopalmo square, the ladies took their seats in preparation to watch their husbands compete in the ribbon race to once again win their hand in marriage.

The husbands came and climbed on top of the short ladder, at level with the women’s seats, as their wives placed a sash around their necks.

Thus began the main event, as men drove on mopeds, swapping the traditional horses for a more animal-friendly approach, and attempted to hook their respective ribbons from the line hung above the street.

Following the ribbon race was a “night of dancing livened up” by a musical performance from the talented Rafael on his accordion, according to the organisers.

These events marked the beginning of the Sopalmo Festivities, “a vibrant weekend, full of tradition and joy” as described by the Mojacar Town Hall.

It was a community-driven event, organised by the Mojacar Town Hall, providing a “very fun afternoon with a lot of tradition”, according to one resident.

Saturday saw another day full of music and events

Saturday, August 1, saw a day full of events, including the highly anticipated opening speech from Alberto Cena Lazaro, “a renowned professional closely linked to Sopalmo”, as stated by the organisers, adding “his connection to the town and his outstanding professional career add a special tough to the opening ceremony.

Following the opening ceremony, the night was once again filled with music, this time by the La Rueda quintet, along with a crowning of the festivities Queen and Ladies of Honour dressed in the traditional garb of Mojacar.

Sunday will conclude the festivities

The festivities will conclude as they started, on Sunday, August 11, with the youth ribbon race, “an event that celebrates youth and local tradition”, as stated by the Town Hall, providing a perfect ending to a weekend full of fun and community, aimed at strengthening “community ties” and “celebrating Sopalmo’s rich cultural heritage”.

