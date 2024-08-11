Foodtrucks Xperience at el Pinar de Elviria

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 14:49 • 1 minute read

A wealth of choice of international food Credit: Baobab Eventos

Food trucks serving the very best in international street food will come together during the weekend of August 14 to the 18 in Pinar de Elviria.

This culinary event, also known as Foodtrucks Xperience, brings together international cuisine from 9 chefs in 9 food trucks, with some, local and others coming from far off places to serve us something delicious this weekend.

Beefy burgers, giant sausages, arepas and crazy parilladas

The event features the Chicken Truck, delicious beefy burgers, and the familiar homemade deep fried chicken that you adore. Itares shows off its stone-baked pizzas, Rostok serves enormous German sausages, Wok n Roll provides Asian and Middle-Eastern options (both meat and vegetarian), The Trick Truck offers Burritos, crepes, and sandwiches, La Bohemia has Mexican treats, La Tribu serves gourmet burgers, La Arepita offers lovely and healthy arepas, and La Porteña has authentic Argentinean empanadas where the wait can be long and chaotic, but if you’re not in a hurry, the ‘parillada’ is enormous. To wash it all down, there are plenty of beer tents with craft ales and some of the best beers from around the world.

On Thursday night August 15, Gary Scott will be on hand providing the musical entertainment with his skilful classic rock n’ roll guitar grooves. More performers are yet to be announced. Foodtrucks Xperience in on from Wednesday August 14 to Sunday August 18 at the Pinar de Elviria. There will be a KidsZone, craft stalls, and fairground rides for children.