Foreign tourists flock to Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 23:10 • 1 minute read

Murcia's Tourism Booms in 2024 Image: Shutterstock/ Sonia Bonet

THE Region of Murcia saw a 16.4 per cent increase in foreign tourists during the first half of 2024, reaching 475,639 visitors. This makes it the fourth community in Spain with the highest growth in international tourism, according to the Frontur Survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Foreign Tourists Boost Murcia’s Economy by €659.2 Million

Additionally, the Egatur Survey by the INE reports that Murcia experienced the third-highest economic impact from international tourism, with €659.2 million generated, a 34.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Murcia Leads Spain with Longest Average Stay for Visitors

The average stay for foreign tourists in Murcia during this period was 13.54 days, surpassing the national average of 7.08 days. This makes Murcia the community with the longest average stay for visitors. In June, the average stay further extended to 14.76 days.

UK, France, and Belgium Top Sources of Tourists to Murcia

The UK was the leading source of international tourists to Murcia, with 142,362 visitors, representing 29.9 per cent of the total. France followed with 79,118 tourists (16.6 per cent), and Belgium was third with 58,717 tourists (12.3 per cent). The Nordic countries contributed 39,970 tourists (8.4 per cent), while the Netherlands and Germany accounted for 29,302 (6.2 per cent) and 24,414 (5.1 per cent) tourists, respectively.

June Sets New Record for International Tourism in Murcia

June also saw a record expenditure of €137.5 million from international tourism and recorded 92,858 foreign tourists, a 2.1 per cent rise from the previous year, further solidifying Murcia as a prime tourist destination in Spain.

Final Thoughts

The significant rise in foreign tourism to Murcia, coupled with the region’s leading position in average visitor stay and economic impact, signals a promising trajectory for the area’s growth and international appeal. This increase not only strengthens Murcia’s position as a key player in Spain’s tourism sector but also highlights the region’s unique ability to attract and retain visitors for extended periods. As international interest continues to grow, Murcia is poised to reap further economic benefits, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination and driving continued development across the local economy.

