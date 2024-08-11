By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 8:46 • 2 minutes read

From early education to Erasmus+: Navigating Spain's schooling. Image: valphotos / Shutterstock.com.

Schooling in Spain

In Spain, schooling is state-funded and compulsory for children aged three to sixteen.

However, parents or guardians are responsible for covering the costs of books, materials, and sometimes uniforms.

The Spanish education system is divided into three main types of schools: public (colegios públicos), private (colegios privados), and semi-private (colegios concertados), which receive partial funding from both the state and private sources.

Preschool education, known as educación infantil, is divided into two cycles.

The first cycle, for children aged 0-3, is optional and usually requires payment, though financial aid may be available for eligible families.

The second cycle, for ages 3-5, is mandatory and free at public preschools.

Primary education, or colegio, spans six years, covering ages 6 to 12.

The curriculum focuses on a broad range of subjects including culture, oral expression, reading, writing, and mathematics, while fostering cognitive and social development.

After primary school, students enter Compulsory Secondary Education (Educación Secundaria Obligatoria or ESO), which serves students aged 12 to 16.

This stage blends elements of middle and senior school, and its completion is mandatory.

However, students who turn 16 before finishing can choose to leave school.

Bachillerato is a non-compulsory stage for students aged 16 to 18, akin to A’ Levels in the UK.

Though optional, many students pursue it. Bachillerato allows students to specialise in areas such as art, science and technology, or humanities and social sciences.

After completing Bachillerato, students have several options, including taking a university entrance exam or pursuing higher vocational training, among others

From campus to continent

The Erasmus programme, established by the European Union in 1987, was designed to encourage cooperation between universities and higher education institutions across Europe by creating a structured system for student exchanges.

Over time, the programme has expanded and is now known as “Erasmus+.”

This broader framework integrates various EU schemes for transnational cooperation and mobility in education, training, youth, and sport, and increasingly extends beyond Europe.

Since its inception, over 15 million people have participated in Erasmus+, benefiting from opportunities offered to students, staff, and learners of all ages.

The name “Erasmus” pays tribute to Erasmus of Rotterdam, a prominent Renaissance scholar who travelled extensively across Europe to teach and study.

It also serves as an acronym for The European Community Action Scheme for Mobility of University Students.

Erasmus is available to both students and academic teachers.

Students who qualify can study abroad, gaining not only academic knowledge but also language skills and a broader perspective.

Academic teachers can also participate, using Erasmus to teach, conduct research, or observe academic practices at institutions in other countries.

To participate in Erasmus, universities must apply for the Erasmus University Charter from the executive agency in Brussels.

The destination options for students depend on the university’s partnerships and collaborations.

For instance, the University of Warsaw has 456 partner universities, while the University of Copenhagen has about 270, with partners in countries such as Belgium, Sweden, Spain, Turkey, and Germany.

The length of stay in an Erasmus programme varies from 3 to 12 months, depending on whether one is involved in a traineeship or a scholarship.

Regardless of the duration, many participants find the experience so rewarding that they wish it could last longer.