Keely Hodgkinson celebrates Puerto Banús

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 9:25 • 1 minute read

Keely Hodgkinson spotted at The Clubhouse by La Sala. Credit: La Sala, Puerto Banús Instagram

Keely Hodgkinson has been spotted on the Costa del Sol following her stunning win in Paris. The 22-year-old is in Marbella swapping gold medal for the Golden Mile just days after becoming only the third British woman to win the 800m running event at the Olympics.

Invited by Sala Lifestyle, part of the La Sala Group, to go on a luxury boat ride with her family and try a little jet skiing, the boat was decorated with a specially prepared banner reading ‘Congratulations on your gold medal Keely Hodgkinson’.

The 22-year-old middle-distance runner who clinched gold at the Paris Olympics began her celebrations in the Pigale district of Paris, home of the Moulin Rouge, and decided to continue her the party in swanky Puerto Banús with family and friends.

This is a well-earned rest for Hodgkinson after she finished in a time of one minute 56.72 seconds, 0.43 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma, to win gold for Team GB. When cornered by press, she said ‘This year you could see how I’ve grown as an athlete, first time I’ve been the favourite going into a championships. I’ve been determined for it to be that way.’

Seen donning luxury brand clothing and accessories apt for Puerto Banús, she has reportedly just bagged sponsorship deals with Rimmel London, Nike and Omega.