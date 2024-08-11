Madrid veteran star Pepe retires

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 13:08 • 1 minute read

Pepe playing for his adopted country, Portugal. Credit: Stefan Constantin 22 - Shutterstock

Football legend Pepe has announced his retirement via official statement through the Real Madrid website and social media.

‘In view of Pepe’s announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude, affection and admiration for one of the great legends of our club and world football,’ the statement said.

Pepe won everything at Madrid there was to win

Team member from 2007 to 2017 we won everything with the club. Over 10 seasons he won 14 titles in 334 matches including 3 European Cups, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, three La Ligas, two Copa del Reys and two Spanish Super Cups.

Brazil-born Pepe was said by the club to have ‘been one of the greatest players of the Portugal national team, with which he won a European Championship and a Nations League’, and they also listed his achievements with FC Porto which include four league titles.

Pepe, Champions League’s oldest goalscorer

One of the best defenders ever in Real Madrid and European football, he became the Champions League’s oldest goalscorer last year when scoring for Porto against Antwerp, continuing to play at the highest level until the age of 41.

Via social media, former Madrid and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo said there were ‘no words to express’ what the defender meant to him. Writing on Instagram, Cristiano went on to say ‘We won everything there was to win on the pitch, but the biggest triumph is the friendship and the respect I have for you. You’re unique, my brother.’