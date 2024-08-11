Marbella anti-bullfight protest

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 11 Aug 2024 • 10:58 • 1 minute read

Bullfighting returns to Marbella. Credit: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

Local residents of Marbella made their rejection of the return of bullfighting loud on Saturday August 10 by protesting at the bullring.

The noisy demonstration attended by some 50 Marbella locals angered at the return of bulls for the first time in 9 years, made their voices heard. Gathered at the bullring gates and surrounded by a contingent of National Police officers, the protestors chanted ‘Bulls yes, Bullfighters no’ and called for the abolition of bullfighting. Among the protestors were children as young as 12 holding placards reading ‘no more blood, no more torture.’

Heightened tensions at bullfight protest

For the most part, attendees to the bullfight passing the protestors at the entrance, remained calm and quiet, yet surprised to see such opposition. However, as the muggy August evening darkened, tensions became heightened and at a couple of points, police were forced to hold back male attendees, two of which physically lashed out at the mostly female protestors. A woman carrying a loud hailer was kicked in the shin, but no arrests were made. A handful of bullfight fans shouted at police officers to stop the protest, but the legally licensed demonstration continued.

The message was clearly and noisily delivered: many Marbella residents do not want the return of bullfighting to their city. Similar anti-bullfighting demonstrations also took place in Malaga recently when AIMS (Animals In Marbella Sanctuary), the animal protection organisation, and PACMA, the pro animal rights party, marched through the centre of the city and protested the gates of Malaga bullring.

Spain divided on bullfights

We spoke to Costa del Sol resident and popular entertainer, Paige Lefley who agrees with AIMS. She told us ‘Bullfighting needs to be banned. It’s animal torture for entertainment. I hope people open their eyes and take a stand.’

Alberto T, a life-long fan of bull fighting said ‘It’s our tradition. It’s a beautiful art to watch. If we didn’t have bullfights, the Toro Bravo, part of this country’s historic and natural heritage, the whole species would become extinct.’

Spain is becoming increasingly divided on the subject. According to a recent poll, nearly 45% of Spaniards wanted bullfighting banned.