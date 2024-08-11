By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 16:48 • 1 minute read

Mini Hollywood will be introducing a Campervan Park for Western enthusiasts with motorhomes Credit: MiniHollywood Oasys /fb

Oasys Mini Hollywood theme park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with it, introducing a whole new facility.

Mini Hollywood, the wild west of Almeria located in the Tabernas Desert, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by incorporating a new camper van parking service.

Oasys Mini Hollywood to introduce a Camper van Park in 2025

With a capacity for 150 motorhomes and 40 glamping spots, which accommodate between four and eight people, this facility is for “lovers of westerns and desert nights”, according to the theme park.

Starting next summer, 2025, the theme park “is going to expand the range of services” it offers to its 200,000 annual visitors, including the new Camper Park, designed with the theme of Hollywood Westerns of the 50s and 60s.

Caravans and camper vans from all over the world will be able to park in an area with views of “a unique waterfall in the Tabernas Desert” according to Jose Maria Rodriguez, the manager of the hotel chain that owns the theme park.

According to Jose Rodriguez, this idea originated from the continuous requests of clients who “regretted not being able to spend the night inside the park”.

Additionally, Almeria’s famous, year-round tourism demand due to the good climate reassured the hotel chain to make this decision, stating “The park has very good weather conditions and winters are getting better”, with the autumn, winter and spring seasons seeing a significant growth in motorhome tourism.

An additional implementation of a 150-room hotel complex

In addition to the Camper Park, for those without a motorhome who still want to “be infected by the magic of the nights of the desert and the ‘Western'”, Rodriguez announced the implementation of a 150-room hotel complex, also set in the world of Western cinema, intended to come in the next five years.

These initiatives will continue Oasys’ contribution to increasing employment; in three years Oasys Mini Hollywood has increased by almost 40% and hopes to double the current workforce – 150 workers – when these new services and “other types of activities such as equestrian” are implemented within the park, according to the organisation.