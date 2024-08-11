By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 17:17
• 1 minute read
Miguel Martinez, from Huercal-Overa, has been found after the social media post
Credit: Instagram
For nearly two weeks, nothing was known about the whereabouts of a young man from Huercal, Miguel Martinez.
Miguel Martinez was reported missing twelve days ago after his mother had not heard anything from or about the young man.
In response, his family took to social media to make an appeal and ask for the public’s collaboration to find him.
In the post, Miguel’s mother asked everyone to “Please spread the photo of my son, he has been missing for many days. If anyone has seen him or knows about him, please contact me.”
Hours after his family posted the image of him on social media explaining his disappearance, a phone call cleared all fears.
At roughly 9 pm, on Friday, August 9, Miguel called his brother to tell him that he was fine, but that he did not plan to return home, “at least for the moment”, his mother stated.
Miguel’s mother, once frightened, now says she and her family are calmer after knowing that “nothing bad” has happened to her son.
After nine days of knowing nothing and not hearing anything, the mother took to social media for help, before eventually reporting it to the Guardia Civil.
Thankfully, it ended as just a scare and nothing more serious, “For personal reasons he does not want to return, but at least we know that he is alive and well”, the mother told La Voz Almeria.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.