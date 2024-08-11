By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 12:14 • 2 minutes read

Mojacar marks a new benchmark in quality tourism with its event, Mojacar Cinco Estrellas (five stars).

This unique event, presented by the Almeria Provincial Council in collaboration with the Crash Music production company, promises to become a cultural and gastronomic benchmark for this season.

Mojacar 5 Stars festival will feature Michelin Star gastronomy and top-level music

Happening on October 19, Mojacar’s Five Stars “seeks to unite two of the most appreciated pleasures; music and gastronomy”, according to the organisers.

Taking place in the tourist hotspot and beautiful town of Mojacar, known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture, this event is not just a festival, but a celebration of everything that makes this coastal town unique.

“The event promises a multi-sensory experience” through top-level artists and Michelin star chefs, as stated by the organisers.

The mayor of Mojacar expresses the importance of Mojacar 5 Estrellas

Francisco Garcia Cerda, the mayor of Mojacar, highlighted the importance of this event to further enhance Mojacar’s prestige as a tourist destination, stating this festival takes “a firm step towards consolidating our locality as a benchmark in quality tourism,” and “also puts (Mojacar) on the map as a destination that combines tradition and modernity.”

The mayor assured that Mojacar is “committed to offering unique experiences which attract visitors from all over the world,” with this event reflecting “the essence and charm of Mojacar”, stating his certainty that “this event will be a fundamental pillar in our growth and international projection.”

During the official presentation of the poster and the festival itself, which took place at the exclusive Macenas Mediterranean Resort in Mojacar, the mayor was accompanied by the municipal corporation, who expressed their unanimous support for this event that “promises to put Mojacar at the forefront of the region’s cultural and gastronomic offer,” as stated by the organisers.

The gastronomy and music

In terms of the gastronomy featured at the event, Javier Torres from Cocina Hermanos Torres, a three Michelin Star restaurant, and Dani Muñoz from Restaurante Travieso in Almeria will be cooking for the festival, as well as local chef Damian Gonzalez from Restaurante Arcilla, part of the Macenas Mediterranean Resort.

Live cooking will also take place, a perfect pairing with the musical performances.

The music will feature Spanish pop-rock, jazz and Brazilian music, as well as a DJ session from Angel Carmona, a well-known music journalist from Television Español and Radio 3.

Maria Luisa Cruz reiterates the festivals impact on Mojacar

Maria Luisa Cruz, the provincial deputy, also highlighted the importance of this event, stating “This festival is not only a celebration of music and culture, but also an opportunity to highlight the importance of Mojacar on the cultural and tourist map.”

Maria added that “Events like this have a significant impact on our land, boosting the economies of the municipality and the region and attracting visitors from all over”.

Tickets are €35, giving full access to the entire experience, and are available on the official website mojacar5estrellas.es

