Mysterious wooden figures appear in mountain town

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 18:47 • 1 minute read

One of the Galician artist Ricardo Dávila's creations for Pujerra. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Pujerra.

Pujerra, in the upper Genal Valley, near Ronda, is decorating its streets with sculptures made of cork and wood, created by the Galician artist Ricardo Dávila.

Several works have already pleasantly surprised residents and visitors, seeing them installed in around the town in unexpected places. Initially, a total of 12 sculptures were chosen, made from a mix of bornizo cork (the first obtained from cork oaks) and also from wooden from pallets.

The sculptures represent traditional social life and the agricultural work of the town, and especially the collecting of chestnuts, one of the most important products of this mountain town. Among others, his hands have given life to a flying figure in homage to the work of the French painter Marc Chagall, contemporary of Picasso; a chestnut tree which are an emblematic of characteristic of Pujerra; and the figure of a mythological woman.

According to the artist, ‘The aim is for these sculptures to fit perfectly and naturally into the character of Pujerra and its surroundings, and as well to offer another reason for visitors to come to the town and the stay of the Genal Valley.’

Dávila, born in 1943, and who studied at the School of Fine Arts in La Coruña, has had a artistic long career and significant national and international recognition, and has always worked with natural materials. These new works can be seen through out Pujerra from August 24.