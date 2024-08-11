Orchid Botanical comedy theatre Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 17:11 • 1 minute read

'Mouling Legend' by Black Sheep Productions. Credit: Black Sheep Productions, Instagram

The Orchid botanical garden in Estepona is celebrating a free theatre festival with music, comedy and circus acts from Thursday August 15 until Saturday 17.

Organised by Estepona Town Hall, the free programme of events begins on Thursday 15 with the comedy play ‘Varietés’, by the Municipal Theatre Group, and continues on Friday 16 with the musical play ‘Mouling Legend’ which also performing musical dance and songs from the movie Moulin Rouge, and then, the comic theatre of ‘La Llamada’ by Black Sheep, on Saturday August 17.

Varietés : a ‘lyric-tango-circus’, which mixes music, dance and comedy, is a comedic tribute to all those who have dedicated their lives to the magic of the stage.

Mouling Legend, based on the movie Moulin Rouge, takes the chaotic Cancan inspired plot and songs to the botanical Garden stage.

La Llamada (The Call) a comedic performance about a couple of young teenagers getting up to mischief at a camp organised by their local parish. The missionaries in charge of the place want to guide them towards a holy path, but sometimes even the strongest faith can falter.

All performances are completely free of charge and start at 10pm at the Orchidarium, Estepona.