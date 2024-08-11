By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 12:22 • 1 minute read

Parasol Olympics: The Costa Blanca race for beachfront glory. Image: Proyecto Mastral - El Tiempo en Torrevieja / Facebook.

The “Olympic Games” of parasols continue to heat up as beachgoers race to be the first to secure their spot on the sand.

On Saturday, August 10, the Proyecto Mastral Torrevieja webcam captured a remarkable moment at Cura Beach – a parasol was placed on the beachfront at 5:46.AM.

However, just one day later, this record was broken.

On the morning of Sunday, August 11, the webcam revealed that a parasol had been set up even earlier, at 5:36 AM.

La Cura Beach

Cura Beach, known for being one of the busiest in the city due to its central location, has seen its share of early risers vying for prime spots.

A few summers ago, it was common to see bathers racing at dawn to claim the best locations, but this year’s competition has reached a new level.

April the new August

In fact, as early as April, the beach was already packed with parasols, an image more typical of the peak August season.

The intensity of this “parasol Olympics” highlights the popularity of Cura Beach and the lengths to which locals and tourists alike will go to enjoy a prime spot by the sea.